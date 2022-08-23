New details released about Deerfield Beach crash that killed 18-year-old

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday about a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that left an 18-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Denis Haikin, of Boca Raton, was driving a 2016 Mazda MX-5 on West Hillsboro Boulevard approaching Deer Creek Boulevard when he lost control of his car and crashed into a 2016 Toyota Scion FR-S that was being driven by 19-year-old Nick Haikin.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the relationship between the two Haikins.

“The contact caused both vehicles to lose control and slide while rotating across the westbound lanes, onto the curbed swale and into a concrete utility pole,” Caro said in a news release. “The Toyota grazed the pole causing relatively minor damage to the driver side. The Mazda struck the pole causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof.”

Ad

After the initial crash, a 2018 BMW crashed into the Mazda, Caro said.

Authorities said that driver, Gerardo Miguel Cadagan, 22, of Coral Springs, continued westbound and pulled into a parking lot before walking back to the scene and reporting his involvement in the crash.

Denis Haikin was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where he died.

Caro said the investigation remains ongoing.