South Florida pet grooming, boarding business goes the extra mile, rescuing pets too

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pet owners love their babies, so it’s no surprise that grooming, boarding, walking and daycare businesses are on every corner across South Florida.

But one shop is going beyond the money-making and saving lives by adopting out pets.

Gretchen Hinners has spent most of her life playing with pups, now she’s also boarding them when their pet parents are away.

“I love them, I love to get to know them and experience new breeds and new animals but I really just want everybody to find a home,” Hinners said.

Hinners owns A Paw Above in Hollywood, a business she grew from the ground up. It’s no ordinary pet care stop and shop. It’s a unique blend of paying customers and an orphanage of sorts.

That’s because A Paw Above Grooming & Doggy Daycare is also A Paw Above Pet Rescue.

“I can probably list you a good amount of clients that have adopted their second or third dogs just by seeing them in the pictures and asking ‘Oh who is my dog’s friend? Hey, who is this guy? I see him all the time! He looks so cute!’” she said.

A Paw Above doesn’t just adopt out dogs. There are kittens, bunnies, a chinchilla and even skunks and prairie dogs.

The place is a zoo!

But it’s also a life-saving home for animal adoptions and pet services.

“We’re here to help you whether you want us to come to your house, whether you need to leave your animal here or whether you’re looking for an animal,” Hinners said.

A Paw Above is located at 699 S. Federal Hwy., just south of Young Circle.