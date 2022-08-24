2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma

After responding to a call in Northwest Miami-Dade, 2 Miami-Dade police officers were confronted by a man with a knife. They both suffered injuries.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – 2 Miami-Dade Police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning.

It happened in a residential area off NW 2nd Avenue and 157th Street.

One officer suffered cuts to the right side of her neck and arm and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma in stable condition. The second officer had lacerations on his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma.

The man was taken into custody.

