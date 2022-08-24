85º

2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Trent Kelly, Reporter

After responding to a call in Northwest Miami-Dade, 2 Miami-Dade police officers were confronted by a man with a knife. They both suffered injuries.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – 2 Miami-Dade Police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning.

It happened in a residential area off NW 2nd Avenue and 157th Street.

One officer suffered cuts to the right side of her neck and arm and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma in stable condition. The second officer had lacerations on his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma.

The man was taken into custody.

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

