20 Cuban migrants make landfall in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – The U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended 20 migrants from Cuba who made landfall in Big Pine Key Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, the migrants came ashore via a rustic boat.

The incident comes days after another 41 Cuban migrants were also detained in the Florida Keys.

All are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

The landings, which require an often-treacherous and sometimes deadly voyage across the Straits of Florida, come amid a mass exodus from the economically-distressed island.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard returned more than 200 migrants intercepted at sea to the island. They’ve intercepted more than 4,000 Cubans at sea over the current fiscal year.