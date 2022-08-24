87º

Storm expert Max Mayfield still remembers the shocking power of Hurricane Andrew 30 years later

Betty Davis, Chief Certified Meteorologist

Wednesday marks thirty years since Hurricane Andrew changed the lives of countless South Floridians.

It wasn’t only residents who were stunned.

Storm forecasters were also shocked by the Andrew’s ultimate path, and the power it brought.

Local 10 News Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis spoke to Max Mayfield, who was the director of the National Hurricane Center at the time.

Mayfield remembers clearly the days leading up to Andrew. The storm took experts by surprise by rapidly intensifying into a monstrous Category 5.

