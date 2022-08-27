90 Cubans returned to island after 5 vessels stopped off Florida Keys

A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of this disabled fishing vessel about 2 miles south of Key West, Florida, Aug. 24, 2022. The people who were aboard were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI – U.S. Coast Guard crews returned 90 Cuban migrants to the island after intercepting vessels in the Straits of Florida in five separate incidents Wednesday and Thursday.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans repatriated the Cuban migrants Saturday.

In one incident, at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a group of Cuban migrants were seen stranded in the water about two miles off the coast of Key West, according to the Coast Guard. The migrants told officials they jumped off their boat after its engine started smoking.

South Florida is ground zero for a record wave of Cuban migration.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, the Coast Guard has intercepted 4,614 Cubans at sea, as of Saturday afternoon.