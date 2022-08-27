Bystanders revive 5-year-old who nearly drowned in South Florida hotel pool

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Bystanders revived a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a South Florida hotel pool Friday night, according to police.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said someone called 911 just before 8 p.m. to report that the boy had been pulled from the Springhill Suites hotel pool and wasn’t breathing.

Jachles said nearly two dozen members of a West Palm Beach family were at the pool at the time, holding a family outing.

The young boy’s 6-year-old sister grabbed him from the bottom of the pool with the help of an 11-year-old girl and alerted nearby adults.

911 dispatchers coached bystanders on performing CPR, helping to revive the boy, he said.

Jachles said an investigation is ongoing but no charges have been filed.