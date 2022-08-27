Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Hialeah gas station

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting and critically wounding a victim after an argument at a Hialeah gas station overnight Saturday, according to police.

Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah police spokesperson, said the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell station at 6795 W. 4th Ave.

Torres said 22-year-old Brian Alvarez and the 33-year-old victim got into a verbal argument while Alvarez was pouring gas into his motorcycle.

Alvarez then motioned with his hand, calling the victim to stand in front of him, Torres said.

“As the victim approaches unarmed and in a non-aggressive manner, Mr. Alvarez produces a firearm, points it at the victim and fires his gun, striking the victim,” Torres said.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Alvarez faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

Ad

He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.