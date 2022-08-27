OnlyFans model faces judge on murder charge after return to Miami-Dade

Courtney Clenney made her first appearance in a Miami-Dade courtroom Saturday morning, following her extradition to South Florida.

The 26-year-old OnlyFans model was arrested earlier this month in Hawaii, four months after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at their luxury apartment in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Clenney has claimed the stabbing was in self-defense.

Following her arrest, prosecutors released video of Clenney repeatedly hitting Obumseli in an elevator two months before the stabbing.

Facing Miami-Dade Judge Jacqueline Woodward Saturday, Clenney’s defense team argued there was no probable cause for a second-degree murder charge.

Instead, they argued Clenney should face a manslaughter charge, saying the state cherry-picked text messages in their finding of probable cause and that Clenney did have some bruising.

“The detective also indicated there were no signs of bruising that were consistent with Miss Clenney,” her attorney said. “I was at the homicide unit and I have photographs of her bruising.”

Prosecutors argued this was inappropriate to discuss at a first appearance and said Clenney’s attorneys should instead file a motion.

Woodward said she did not want to interfere in the case since she was not familiar with it and there was probable cause found since she was arrested on a warrant.

“Miss Clenney, your attorneys are here and they’re fighting hard for you, but at this time, I’m not really the judge who should be making these decisions,” Woodward said. “It should be a judge who knows a little bit more about your case.”

Woodward ordered that Clenney continue to be held in custody without bond.

Clenney’s arraignment is set for Sept. 6, unless her attorneys request an earlier date.

She faces up to life in prison if convicted.