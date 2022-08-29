Biden facing questions over whether Trump compromised national security by taking sensitive documents

Calls are intensifying in Washington D.C. for an assessment of damage to national security in the wake of the redacted search warrant affidavit of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Calls are intensifying in Washington D.C. for an assessment of damage to national security in the wake of the redacted search warrant affidavit of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

It’s there that FBI agents recovered 15 boxes in January that contained more than 100 documents, including 92 marked “secret” 67 deemed “confidential” and and 25 labeled “top secret.”

The documents were discovered in an unsecure location.

President Joe Biden returned to the White House on Monday amid questions if national security had been compromised due to Trump’s actions.

“This is part of an investigation,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “The president hasn’t been briefed on any of this.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been posting on social media, appearing to call for an uprising inside the FBI, writing, “When are the great agents, and others, in the FBI going to say “we aren’t going to take it anymore.””

Ad

In the meantime, the Department of Justice said Monday that it has completed its review of possible attorney-client privilege materials seized from Trump’s home.

It comes as the former president asked for a special master to review the same documents to determine if any should be returned.

It’s been one week since his legal team filed a motion to seek an injunction that would bar the government from any further review of the seized materials until the appointment is made.