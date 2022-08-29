Man fatally shot by friend who thought gun was unloaded, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was fatally shot by his longtime friend over the weekend in Palm Beach County, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. Sunday at the Emerald Isle apartments in the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard.

According to West Palm Beach police, officers arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old victim on the ground outside the apartment building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by West Palm Beach Fire Department personnel.

According to authorities, six friends – four men and two women – were hanging out in the living room of the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Police said witnesses told them that the shooter, also 25, admitted that he loaded a magazine and fired the gun, but forgot that it was loaded and thought he was “dry-firing” when he killed the victim.

Police said the victim was able to walk out of the second-floor apartment and down the stairs before he collapsed.

Ad

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.