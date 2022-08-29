Woman critically wounded in South Florida road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A woman managed to drive all the way into Martin County after being shot and critically wounded in a West Palm Beach road rage incident, according to police.

The 44-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman was following the suspect who shot her, West Palm Beach police said.

The shooting happened just after 8:15 Sunday morning on the 1800 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, when the driver of a red Nissan Altima shot the woman, who was sitting at a red light, police said.

Police said the victim followed the assailant onto Interstate 95 all the way up to Martin County until her condition deteriorated. The woman pulled over to wait for EMS and she was airlifted to a nearby trauma center nearly an hour after the shooting took place.

The woman was taken into surgery and remained in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Police said they later located the suspect vehicle in Greenacres and followed it into Palm Beach Gardens.

“The three people in the car refused to cooperate with police and the car was impounded,” police spokesperson Mike Jachles said.

Police did not elaborate on what led up to the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.