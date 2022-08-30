FDOT: Sheridan Street Bridge to remain closed until mid-October

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The full closure of the SR-822/Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will be extended through October 15,’ the Florida Department of Transportation has confirmed.

This is due to the ongoing supply chain issues with some of the new electrical and mechanical bridge components.

Additionally, weather has delayed some exterior operations, such as painting the steel as work has been shut down during lightning, heavy winds and rain.

The department is expediting the remaining scope of work and the contractor has committed additional crews to reopen the bridge to the community as quickly and safely as possible.

This work is part of the SR 822/Sheridan Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

Project improvements include:

. Installing bicycle-friendly/anti-slip walking plates along the bridge’s moveable spans

· Removing the existing curb and adding a 4-foot traffic railing between the sidewalk and roadway

· Replacing the outer pedestrian railing; adding new pedestrian gates in each direction

· Renovating the existing tender house, and upgrading the electrical and mechanical components.

Construction began on Jan. 22, and it’s estimated completion is late 2022.

For more information, please visit the project page:

https://d4fdot.com/bcfdot/sr_822_sheridan_street_bridge_rehabilitation_project.asp