WATCH LIVE: State attorney holds news conference on Miami-Dade commissioner’s arrest

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez.

Watch news conference on charges from State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle above.

The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

Investigators say Martinez received money from a Miami-Dade business owner in exchange for crafting legislation that would have helped that business avoid several code violations.

According to an arrest affidavit, the allegations date back to when Martinez was re-elected to the county commission back in 2016, following a four-year hiatus.

Martinez “knowingly and intentionally accepted money from Jorge Negrin, the owner and operator of Extra Supermarket… in consideration for Martinez using his official position and office to assist with code enforcement fines and fees,” investigators wrote.

Those fees related to several storage containers that were illegally being kept on the supermarket’s property, according to investigators. Martinez later proposed legislation that would have allowed those containers to remain there, but ultimately it never passed.

Through his attorney, Martinez, a former county police officer, has dismissed the charges as politically-motivated, claiming that Rundle, a Democrat, is targeting him because he is seen as a Republican frontrunner for the newly-created position of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.

Rundle’s office is set to hold a news conference providing more details on the allegations at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.