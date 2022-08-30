Police: 2 people in critical condition following Hollywood shooting

Authorities in Broward County are investigating a double shooting.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a double shooting.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue in Hollywood.

Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to find a large police scene.

That’s when she was told the bad news.

According to Hollywood police, officers responded to the area in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found two people who had been shot.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital listed in critical condition.

Several neighbors told Local 10 News there was some sort of argument that led up to the gunfire.

Investigators worked diligently throughout the night sorting through the circumstances that preceding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-493-TIPS.