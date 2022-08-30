Suspect leads police on chase in stolen car that crashes into Fort Lauderdale building

A police chase and bailout ended with a juvenile detained in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A police chase and bailout ended with a juvenile detained in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Authorities said a man stole a BMW and took off from officers, which led to that person finding themself in the back of a police cruiser.

That suspect then forgot or just didn’t care to put the car in park before he made a run for it.

Ring camera footage captured the BMW as it then careened into an apartment building.

Police were close behind the suspect, a juvenile male, who was quickly detained and placed in the back of a Fort Lauderdale police cruiser.

Officers spotted the stolen BMW out of Hollywood around 7 p.m. Monday.

The suspect ultimately wound up in a neighborhood along Northeast 5th Avenue and 13th Street.

Resident Mark Hill heard the commotion and ran outside of his apartment.

“I looked out and there were cops everywhere, and then I walked out a little farther and there she is, that beautiful car right there,” Hill said of the stolen BMW.

Ad

The car was later towed away from the scene with minimal damage.

Hill, along with other neighbors, were glad nobody was hurt during the chaotic incident.

“Even the dog over there could have gotten killed, anybody could have, if we were standing there or whatever, luckily nobody was,” he said.

Police have not said where exactly the BMW was stolen, or from whom.