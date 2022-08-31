DOJ alleges former President Trump ‘obstructed their investigation’ by hiding classified documents

WASHINGTON – New details emerged in the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Department of Justice is now alleging that the former president ‘obstructed their investigation’ by moving and hiding classified documents.

According to the DOJ, “US classified documents were ‘likely concealed and removed from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to “obstruct” the FBI’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential mishandling of materials.”

Some documents were labeled “secret” and “top secret” written in bold red letters.

It was at the estate where FBI agents recovered 15 boxes in January that contained more than 100 documents, including 92 marked “secret” 67 deemed “confidential” and 25 labeled “top secret.”

The documents were discovered in an insecure location.

The DOJ said Monday that it has completed its review of possible attorney-client privilege materials seized from Trump’s home.

The image is a part of the department of justice’s response to trump’s motion for a ‘special master’ to review the documents seized to determine if any should be returned.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing, “as far as top secret materials or classified materials – look the president believes as he has said recently in the importance of properly handing classified materials.”

The 36-page filing explains that in June, agents tried to recover the classified material and was told all had been turned over.

But turns out that was not true, suggesting that Trump’s team misled the FBI, according to the DOJ.

After the court filing, details on how the agency developed evidence revealed, “government records were likely concealed and removed from the storage room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”