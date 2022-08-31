Dolphins star Tyreek Hill donates shopping spree at his Aventura store to 50 children

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is already making an impact in the community.

Children got the chance to Hill on Tuesday thanks to a partnership with Hope For Miami.

Hill gave 50 children $100 to spend and a chance to meet with him at his newly opened store Soul Runner at Aventura Mall.

Kiara Perez Dominguez an 11th grader studying sports medicine asked Hill about her favorite quarterback.

“How was it to play with Patrick Mahomes,” she asked.

“It was a lot of fun,” Hill replied.

It was a day, and a meeting, that Dominguez will not soon forget.

“Today was an amazing experience,” she said. “Something new, something I have never done.”

While hill is known for his speed on the football field, off the field he’s a giver.

He even did some TikTok dances with the kids.

“My mom taught me bless others when you’re blessed,” Hill said.

He created the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation which focuses on education and wellness.

Hill continues to settle in to South Florida as he prepares for an exciting season with the Dolphins.

“Very excited to see what this team can do moving forward,” he said. “The sky is the limit for this team.”