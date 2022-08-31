Hit-and-run victim dies, deputies search for driver

Deputies in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run.

The crime happened on June 30 along Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Park Drive near Fort Lauderdale.

Video of the incident shows two cars getting into a fender bender at an intersection.

The driver of the car that was hit got out of his vehicle while the driver who hit his car attempted to back up and drive away.

The victim attempted to speak with the driver, but they kept driving, running over the victim in the process.

The victim died from injuries sustained in the crash on July 21.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

Authorities describe the suspect vehicle as a tan or beige four-door Chevrolet Malibu that should have damage to the drivers-side front end.

Anyone with information is urged to call BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.