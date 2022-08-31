Royal Caribbean touts high-speed internet on high seas thanks to Elon Musk

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean Group announced on Tuesday that it plans to install high-speed internet service on all of its ships by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Cruisegoers have long complained about hard it is to get fast and reliable Wi-Fi service in the middle of the ocean, and that it has been extremely expensive.

In a news release, the company said it is going to use SpaceX’s Starlink service to power broadband internet on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships.

Royal Caribbean said it’s expanding the service to all ships after Starlink internet onboard the Freedom of the Seas, “received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from guests and crew.”

“This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike,” said Jason Liberty, President of Royal Caribbean Group. “It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls.”

SpaceX boss Elon Musk shared Royal Caribbean’s tweet about the announcement with the caption, “Kickass internet connection coming Royal Caribbean ships soon!”

Kickass Internet connection coming Royal Caribbean ships soon! https://t.co/8qJRiUuNah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2022

As of now, SpaceX’s Starlink network of satellites is reportedly able to deliver high-speed internet to 40 different countries.

SpaceX has promised to expand that reach to anywhere on Earth.

In June, The Federal Communications Commission gave the go ahead for Starlink to provide internet to vehicles in motion like boats, planes and trucks.

Right now, it costs about $20 per day per device to access the internet on Royal Caribbean ships.