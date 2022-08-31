South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping

HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping.

The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11.

Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.

Depending on the amount spent at retail stores, customers could receive up to $130 voucher to spend at the mall from Sept. 12 through the 18.

