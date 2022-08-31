South Florida teacher arrested for possessing child pornography

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Beach County elementary school teacher is behind bars facing charges for possession of child pornography.

Edward Jeffrey Parker, 54, was arrested after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a cyber tip about Parker uploading and viewing child pornography.

According to a letter sent to parents by school administrators, Parker is a second grade teacher at Timber Trace Elementary. He has worked for the school since 2002.

Parker was arrested on Tuesday for 30 counts of possession of 10 or more images of sexual performance by a child.

He was booked into the Palm Beach county jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

Anyone that may have come into inappropriate contact with Edward Parker is urged to contact SVU Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.