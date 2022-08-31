Sylvester Cancer study raises awareness about anal cancer risk

A recent study involving South Florida researchers will likely establish a new standard of care for cancer prevention in people with HIV.

Dr. Isabella Rosa-Cunha with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center said the risk of anal cancer is higher among those with HIV than the general population.

The study found that treating pre-cancerous lesions lowers that risk, rather than taking a ‘wait and see’ approach’.

“The impact will be that we’re going to come with guidelines not only to guide this screening for the HIV group including men who have sex with men, transplant patients after certain years of transplant they have much higher risk of having anal cancer,” said Dr. Isabella Rosa-Cunha with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the Miller School Of Miami at the University of Miami.

Rosa-Cunha says people on immunosuppressant therapies are also at higher risk for anal cancer, and could benefit from a change in CDC guidelines for screening.

The ‘Anchor’ study, which was funded by the National Cancer Institute, will continue to follow the HIV patients who were treated until 2025.

