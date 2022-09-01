Cyclist dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Miami’s Little River neighborhood

MIAMI – A cyclist died after being hit by two vehicles in Miami’s Little River neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said they responded to the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 84th Street at around 11 p.m. to investigate the crash.

Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokesperson, said the first vehicle struck the bike’s handlebar, causing the cyclist to fall into the middle of the road. The driver continued on.

A second car then struck the cyclist while he was on the ground, she said. That driver remained at the scene and Delva said the other driver returned to the scene after realizing what happened.

Medics took the cyclist, identified as 27-year-old Christian Sabin, to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

“At this time, the driver of the first vehicle continues to be investigated by detectives and the vehicle has been impounded by detectives for further investigation/examination,” Delva said.