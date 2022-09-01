Pompano Beach lieutenant suspended for having sex with woman at fire station

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach Fire Rescue lieutenant has been suspended through Oct. 12 for admittedly having sex with a woman he met online inside his sleeping quarters at the fire station where he works, Local 10 News learned Thursday.

According to records first obtained by the South Florida SunSentinel, the incident in question occurred on May 25.

A report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office states that Lt. Travis Darrisaw approached a deputy who was conducting a static patrol in the back parking lot of the fire station at 109 N. Ocean Blvd. and told him that he had met a woman online and that he had invited her to the fire station to have sex with him.

But he said when she left the station, she called him up, asked him how much he liked his job and told him that he needed to pay her $1,300 or else she would call the police and say that he raped her.

Ad

According to the report, the woman called Darrisaw while he was speaking to the deputy and the deputy told him to answer the call and put it on speakerphone.

The deputy reported that the woman sounded aggravated because the lieutenant hadn’t given her the money yet.

“Listen, I swear to God. I’m done with that s***, OK,” she was recorded on bodycam saying. “So if you could bring it off or I’m a call the f***ing police.”

“When Lt. Darrisaw responded by saying, ‘Please don’t take all my money on the card,’ (the woman) responded by saying, ‘I’m going to take 300 off of this card and bring you your card right back. You can stay on the phone with me, check your balance and if I swipe it, you can lock it right then.’ Lt. Darrisaw asked if he had to pay her the other $1,000 (that (the woman) demanded prior) and (the woman) responded, ‘Yea, you do,’” the report stated.

Deputies say the woman became suspicious and asked Darrisaw whether she was being recorded.

Ad

She then called the agency shortly after and reported that she had been raped by a Black male in a firefighter uniform, authorities said.

According to the BSO report, messages reviewed between the two from the online app were sexual in nature, and show that she agreed to meet him at the fire station shortly before 1 a.m. that morning.

Darrisaw is facing disciplinary action due to his actions of bringing someone into his place of work while on duty to have sex.

He was suspended without pay on Aug. 13 and will return to work on Oct. 16.

“You are urged to consider this an opportunity for learning and improvement,” Fire Chief Chad Brocato said to Darrisaw in an official memo. “Your personnel record and years of service have been taken into consideration during this disciplinary process. I also considered your honesty and forthrightness in bringing the issue to my attention prior to any complaint being filed.”

Ad

It’s unclear at this time whether the woman involved in the incident will face extortion charges.

VIEW BELOW: Order of disciplinary action for Lt. Travis Darrisaw.