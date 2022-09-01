Video captures woman believed to be involved in armed robbery of jeweler

A woman captured on surveillance video is among the four people police are searching for in connection with the armed robbery of a South Florida jeweler.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance video Thursday of a woman they believe was involved in the armed robbery of a jeweler that occurred earlier this summer.

The robbery occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. July 26 at 7795 W. Flagler St.

According to authorities, the victim, who is a jewelry vendor, attended a jewelry convention that was being held at a hotel at 400 SE Second Ave.

After the event, the victim traveled to a shopping center on Flagler Street.

As he was returning to his car, he was approached by three people wearing ski masks and gloves.

Police said one of the robbers was armed with a knife.

An altercation ensued and the trio got away with the victim’s suitcase, which contained watches valued at over $500,000.

Police said the robbers fled the area in a white SUV.

Authorities confirmed that the woman seen in the video attended the jewelry convention, but did not release further details about what involvement they believe she had in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery and those involved is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.