Police: Miramar man molested 4 children; victim says he also committed sex act on bird

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miramar man is accused of sexually assaulting four children who were being babysat by his mother in Miami Gardens, according to a police report.

All of the victims, three boys and one girl, were under the age of 12 at the time, the Miami Gardens police arrest affidavit states.

According to the report, the investigation dates back to May 8, when three of the victims told their older brother and father that 26-year-old Angel Giovanny Nazario sexually assaulted them in 2016 and 2017. Police said the fourth victim came forward during the course of the investigation.

The victims, now aged 11, 12, 13 and 17, told police that Nazario would expose himself and have them masturbate him.

The now-11-year-old victim told authorities that Nazario tried to take his clothes off, entered the bathroom as the victim showered and that Nazario “committed a sexual act on a bird,” the report states.

Nazario has not been criminally charged for the bestiality allegation.

Nazario is also accused of having one victim record him as he masturbated and would give the victim video games in return.

On Thursday, Nazario and his parents went to Miami Gardens police headquarters to surrender to authorities, detectives wrote.

“Due to (Nazario’s) disability, his legal counsel invoked his constitutional rights, therefore no statement was obtained,” police said.

Nazario faces four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, a first-degree felony charge. He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.