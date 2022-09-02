Police searching for elderly man missing from Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police are searching for a man missing out of Opa-locka.

According to Opa-locka police, Augustin Riviere Carriere, 76, was reported missing on Aug 17.

Investigators said Carriere was last seen walking west in the area of Northwest 36th Street by the Jai Alai casino on Aug. 20, but they were unable to track him down.

Detectives say he is completely bald with brown eyes. He stands at 5 foot, 7 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange crew shirt with no sleeves, an orange pair of shorts, and a hat along with black and white sneakers.

He also may be using a rolling walker for walking assistance.

Police say Carriere suffers from the early stages of dementia and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact the Opa-locka Police Department at 305-953-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).