Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend.

As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDPD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to MDPD, “The checkpoint will be located at 11 Street and Washington Avenue beginning at 6 p.m. and will start Saturday and continue through Sunday at 4 a.m.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber also announced that effective immediately, there will be an average of 40 police officers added to patrol the streets.

According to Geiber, nearly half the arrests in 2021 came from the entertainment district.

“Every few days, I call a police officer who has been injured in the line of duty,” the mayor said. “Few cities face these challenges or ask as much of police.”

Gelber said the new plan would “create the highest level of regular police presence this area has ever seen.”