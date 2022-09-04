Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind

Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business.

In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning.

After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market told Local 10 News the crook got away with two cash registers, multiple iPhones and an iPad.

Video sent to Local 10 News shows the inside of the store completely ransacked following the break-in.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.