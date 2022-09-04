85º

Local News

Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Crime, Miami-Dade County
Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business.

MIAMI – Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business.

In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning.

After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market told Local 10 News the crook got away with two cash registers, multiple iPhones and an iPad.

Video sent to Local 10 News shows the inside of the store completely ransacked following the break-in.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter