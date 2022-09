A crash occurred just outside of Local 10 News studios early Sunday morning.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A crash occurred just outside of Local 10 News studios early Sunday morning.

The station is located on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 37th Avenue.

Video from outside the building shows the aftermath, when a car went through a fence and into the property’s side lawn.

At least three other cars were involved in the crash.

Deputies have not said what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries.