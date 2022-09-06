Miami-Dade County to host first-ever Hometown Heroes Parade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County will host its first-ever Hometown Heroes Parade on Sunday, Oct. 30 to celebrate the sacrifices first responders and healthcare workers have made for residents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through the past two and a half years, our community recovered from the worst pandemic in over a century,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement Tuesday. “Through the most challenging times, we were able to witness inspiring moments of resiliency, innovation, kindness, and community. The Hometown Heroes Parade will honor those who put Miami-Dade first, delivered life-saving services and supplies, and kept us safe when we were most vulnerable.”

In a news release announcing the parade, the county said it “was again reminded of this commitment with the recent death of Detective Cesar Echaverry, who lost his life in the line of duty.”

“Miami-Dade County’s first responders risk their lives every day to protect our community,” said Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz. “Their commitment and sacrifice were distinctly visible during the last two and a half years, as we dealt with a global pandemic and the disruption it brought. I’m happy to support the Hometown Heroes Parade. Let’s not forget the sacrifices these brave men and women make on our behalf every day.”

Those attending will be able to enjoy interactive activities and events, art displays, food trucks, live performances, and more at the Family Fun Fest located at the FTX Arena’s Parcel B.

The event will begin at noon and will be free and open to all.

Preliminary parade schedule:

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Parade

The parade processions will take place on Biscayne Blvd. In downtown Miami, starting in front of the Intercontinental Hotel and concluding at the FTX Arena’s Parcel B. The parade will include healthcare professionals, police and fire departments, elected officials, marching bands, and more.

After the street parade, guests can enjoy a waterfront parade on Biscayne Bay that will celebrate healthcare workers, the U.S. Coast Guard, fire departments, and police. Additional programming will include vessels with water-spraying features, jet ski aerialists, and a fly board aerialist.

Noon – 7:00 p.m. Family Fun Fest

For sponsorship information, regular updates and volunteer opportunities to honor Miami-Dade’s hometown heroes, please visit miamidade.gov/hometownheroes.