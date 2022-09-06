Publix Supermarket turns 92

From pub-subs to chocolate chip bakery cookies, Publix Supermarket has been a staple in South Florida for decades. Now the store “where shopping is a pleasure” is celebrating 92 years of serving the community.

We opened our doors to our first customers 92 years ago, and the rest is history. pic.twitter.com/cEzZtTzTbZ — Publix (@Publix) September 6, 2022

According to the Publix website, George Jenkins opened the first Publix store during the Great Depression in Winter Haven, Fla. By the end of the 1940s the supermarket was on its way to becoming a chain and by the early 1960s Publix opened its Miami division.

In the 1980s the supermarket introduced check-out scanning across the state and by 1990 it crossed the Florida state line into Georgia.

According to Fortune, Publix owns and operates 1,271 retail locations across the Southeastern U.S. and with more than 225,000 employees, it is the world’s largest employee owned business.

Happy birthday, Publix!