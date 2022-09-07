Video captures thief using bicycle to break into smoke shop, leaving bloody mess behind

Surveillance video captured a man breaking through the front door of a family business in North Miami with his bicycle.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Surveillance video captured a man breaking through the front door of a family business in North Miami with his bicycle.

Police said that suspect left a big mess behind and also set a fire inside the store.

The owners, meanwhile, told Local 10 News they are worried about an increase in crime in the area.

The store, a smoke shop, is located off 124th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

“He smashes (the door) with his bicycle, and as he gets in, rips some of his arm open,” said Annabelle Shindler, whose family owns the store. “(He was) bleeding everywhere. The police told me there was so much blood that he couldn’t have gotten far without passing out.”

The suspect was apparently only looking for a self-lighting pipe, she said.

Surrounded by shards of glass, the suspect kept getting cut on the debris as he attempted to punch away the glass, unaware that there is a hanging shard that cuts him.

Finally, the video shows him crawling his way into the business, dripping blood all over the place.

“And then it gets even stranger,” said Shindler. “He lights the box on fire, he lights this on fire.”

The man is also seen jumping over the counter. The whole situation has Shindler and her family concerned.

“I run this shop eleven hours a day,” she said. “It’s scary that somebody with that tendency could come into my shop and harm me or my employees.

“This could happen to any local shop. I’m just looking out for the people in this area. It’s not something that makes me feel good coming into work everyday.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.