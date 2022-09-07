WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade School Board members discuss LGBTQ History Month

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board is discussing whether or not to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month.

School board member Marta Pérez, who represents District 8, said she was concerned about misinformation by The Christian Coalition, an organization that is standing against the recognition.

“I am very, very disappointed,” Pérez said about the organization’s criticism.

School board chair Perla Tabares Hantman, who represents District 4, said the item was listed as H-11 on the meeting’s agenda. She allowed public comments on the issue.

Scott Galvin, the director of Safe Schools South Florida; Alberto Cairo, a University of Miami professor; and Nancy Lawther, a PTA leader, were among those in support of adopting H-11.

Maxx Fenning, the founder of PRISM, said LGBTQ history is American history and there were at least 700 signatures from Miami-Dade residents who are in support of the recognition.

“You can’t teach history without controversy,” Fenning said.

Attorney Alejandro Serrano claimed the measure was against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. School Board Attorney Walter James Harvey said the recognition itself isn’t against the law, but the curriculum could be.

“They can file complaints. There is a special magistrate process ... There is a procedure that requires expeditious review,” Harvey said about the Parental Rights in Education bill.

Elizabeth Santander and Rachel Morales, both mothers of public school students, said the recognition was in violation of the state and federal laws that protect their parental and religious rights.

“Parents have the right to choose what type of education our children receive,” Santander said.