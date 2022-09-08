2 teens shot overnight in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Hialeah.

The shooting occurred in the area of West 22nd Court.

According to the Hialeah Fire Department, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were shot and drove themselves to Mount Sinai Medical Center on West 20th Avenue in Hialeah.

The fire department said the woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and the boy was shot in the arm.

Both teens were alert and conscious when they went to the hospital, first responders said. They were later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The exact location of where the shooting happened is unknown at this time because the victims drove themselves to the hospital.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Hialeah Police Department for further information and is awaiting a response.