Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home

MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon.

Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street.

Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the front door a few times, then went around the back of the home and broke in through a window.

Police confirmed that the man stole tools and a laptop from inside the house before taking off.

According to detectives, the man was wearing a Swiss Army backpack and rode a blue bike.

Video sent to Local 10 News shows the suspect knocking and waiting at the front door.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.