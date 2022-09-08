Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash.

BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on North Powerline Road approaching Northwest 21st Street at around 1 p.m.

Grossman said a Broward County paratransit bus, driven by 40-year-old Eleazard Toussaint, a contract employee, turned left onto Northwest 21st in the path of the bike, leading Madeira to crash into the passenger side of the bus, ejecting him from the bike.

Madeira was pronounced dead at the scene. No passengers were on the bus at the time.

Deputies said “excessive speed” on the part of Madeira was a possible factor in the crash, but their investigation continues.

No criminal charges have been filed.