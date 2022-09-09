BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies were responding to a report of a sexual assault at about 1 a.m., near the Lauderdale Memorial Gardens.

Deputies identified a suspect and they reported taking him into custody at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sistrunk Boulevard, according to St. Louis.

“The subject suffered a medical episode and became unresponsive. Deputies administered Narcan and initiated CPR. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took over medical efforts,” St. Louis wrote.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. Fire Rescue personnel took him to Broward Health Medical Center where a doctor pronounced him dead, according to St. Louis.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating the male’s death. Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.

Location