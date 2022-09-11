Officials, first responders hold events in South Florida to honor 9/11 victims

Several ceremonies were held in Miami-Dade County on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A very moving ceremony took place in Miami Beach as dozens of first responders, including Miami Beach police and firefighters, paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives that were on this day exactly 21 years ago.

The event started a little after 8:30 a.m. at Fire Station Two along Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach.

In addition to all of the first responders, several officials from city hall were there as well, including some city commissioners and the city manager.

Several ladder trucks too, along with a large American flag draped from the top of one of their training towers.

Officials starting the ceremony with a special presentation of the colors. The honor guard walked out with the American flag before saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

They then held a moment of silence at exactly 8:46 a.m., the very same time that first plane hit the World Trade Center.

Officials also lowered the flag outside of this station to half-staff to honor the 2,977 lives that were lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

That was then followed several speeches, as well as a special radio transmission, reminding everyone of the sacrifices that were made for so many first responders on that day.

At Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was on hand and spoke to the crowd of people who came out to remember and honor the victims.

“A very sober day indeed, and it’s good to be together,” she said.