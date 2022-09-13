Funeral service held for teen killed in boating accident

Loved ones and friends gathered Monday to honor the life of Lucy Fernandez.

The high school senior was killed in a boating accident over Labor Day Weekend.

17-year-old Lucy Fernandez (WPLG)

A funeral mass was held at the Church of the Epiphany to remember Fernandez. She was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

The 17-year-old died after a boat collided with a channel marker in the Florida Keys, causing dozens of people to fall overboard.

A total of 14 people were on the boat at the time.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.