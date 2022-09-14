BSO: Deputy arrested following DUI crash that injured man

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on accusations that he was driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this year when he crashed into another car, injuring the driver, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Deputy Carlos Hernandez, 36, was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday at BSO’s Public Safety Building.

He faces several charges including DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or a person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to a person or property.

According to detectives, Hernandez was driving his unmarked BSO vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus, in the westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines around 5:45 a.m. May 15.

Authorities said Hernandez was traveling at 77 mph about five seconds before he crashed his vehicle into the back of a 2018 Kia Sportage. At impact, his speed was reportedly 71 mph.

Ad

The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Hernandez was not on duty at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, the impact of the crash caused the victim’s vehicle to strike a tree and roll onto its roof.

The victim, whose name is being withheld per Marsy’s Law, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

BSO detectives at the scene reported that they smelled an alcoholic beverage on Hernandez’s breath several hours after the crash occurred.

“Detectives also listened to the dispatch recordings and noticed that Deputy Hernandez’s speech was slow and slurred,” BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release.

Hernandez was initially suspended with pay after the crash, but he has since been suspended without pay following his arrest.

“It is never OK to drive under the influence or in a reckless manner that puts lives at risk. Too many lives and too many families have been destroyed by such actions. We will make sure that those who break the law, including our own employees, are held to account when they commit crimes,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Ad

According to BSO, Hernandez was hired on Sept. 12, 2017.