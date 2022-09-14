Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Broward Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a woman last week in Pompano Beach.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a car, believed to be a 2003 to 2007 dark-colored Honda Accord, was heading east in the center lane when it struck a woman who was crossing the street in an undesignated crosswalk area.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said the driver fled the scene.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to Broward Health North, where she died later that morning.

Her identity remains unknown at this time.

According to St. Louis, detectives were able to determine the make and model of the vehicle due to vehicle parts left at the scene. She said the car should have damage to the driver-side front bumper, headlight, fender and hood.

The car should also be missing the driver-side mirror.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.