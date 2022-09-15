1 dead, 1 injured in Coconut Creek crash

Coconut Creek Police say 1 person is dead and another injured in a crash that involved three vehicles in the 4800 block of Sample Road.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police shut down a major thoroughfare in Coconut Creek Thursday as they investigated a fatal three-car crash.

According to Coconut Creek police, one person died and another was hospitalized after the crash, which happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Sample Road.

Officers shut down Sample Road in both directions between Lyons Road and Banks Road as they investigated and encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.

Police did not indicate the injured victim’s condition as of late Thursday afternoon.

Crash location: