Rubio co-sponsors federal bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sen. Marco Rubio is co-sponsoring Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide with the exceptions for rape or incest that Florida’s ban doesn’t provide.

Rubio and Graham introduced the bill on Tuesday.

The Republican incumbent is campaigning for a third term against Rep. Val Demings, who has said she supports limits on abortions after viability, legally defined as “when the life of a fetus is sustainable outside the womb through standard medical measures.” Some fetuses are never viable.

In Florida, with the 15-week ban, physicians and other health care professionals risk a revocation of their licenses to practice medicine and a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation.