Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue a short time later.

Neighbors identified him to Local 10 News as Marcell Whitsett. Detectives were seen taking photos of his body on the street before it was taken away.

Police said they did not have any information on the shooter at this time, but were seen canvassing the neighborhood, hoping someone with information would come forward.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.