Missing Fort Lauderdale boy found safe

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Isaiah Louise-Jeune (FDLE)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials said that a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale reported missing over the weekend was found safe Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Isaiah Louise-Jeune had been reported missing early Sunday evening.

He had last been seen in the area of the 2900 block of Northwest 33rd Terrace wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants. Officials said Sunday that he was possibly with 27-year-old Marie Benoit.

FDLE officials didn’t specify where Louise-Jeune was found or whether he was with Benoit at the time.

