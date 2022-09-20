Crook captured on camera using rock to break into Fort Lauderdale fish market

A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Broward County business after hours.

He used a rock to smash through a window of the Sea Salt Fish Market in Fort Lauderdale on Monday at approximately 3 a.m.

Surveillance video then captured the man, who was wearing flip flops, make his entrance through the shattered glass before heading straight to the cash register.

He can be seen banging it on the floor until the money finally comes out.

Amy Johnson owns the market, which is right near the intersection of North Federal Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard.

“I think for those who live here and work here, and I check all of those boxes, it’s just concerning,” she said. “When people are desperate they do desperate things.”

The man in the video took his time while inside the market.

“What can you do about it? You want to have compassion for people living in tents on Oakland Park Boulevard but you also want to make sure that where you live is safe and that when tourists come here they want to come to your business,” Johnson said. “What level of aggression need to happen for there to be a response to an increasingly growing situation in the area?

Johnson is hoping crimes like this are put to an end and that the public can help authorities capture the criminal.

Fort Lauderdale police was at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.