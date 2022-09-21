Biden denounces Putin’s nuclear threats, urges UN allies to reject Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden arrived in New York on Wednesday and addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, slamming Russia for its war in Ukraine.

In his address, Biden declared at the United Nations that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine.

Biden continued to summon nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenants of the United Nation’s charter,” said Biden.

His remarks come as Moscow called up reinforcements, 300,000 reservists to hold the line at the front.

Biden called up more soldiers to join the fight after the Kremlin lost ground in Ukraine and suffered heavy battlefield losses.

As a response, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use “all means” including the possibility of nuclear weapons if their territorial integrity is threatened

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” said Biden

Biden also addressed the climate crisis saying it’s a global issue and announced new funding to fight world hunger while discussing adding more countries to the UN.

“The time has come for this institution to be more inclusive so it can better respond to the needs of today’s world,” said Biden.