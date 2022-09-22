81º

Car hangs out of Lauderhill parking garage after crashing through wall

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A car was seen hanging out of a Lauderhill parking garage Thursday afternoon after crashing through a wall.

Video from Sky 10, which flew over the scene at around 3:25 p.m., shows the front end of the white sedan hanging out of the garage, located at 4200 Inverrary Blvd. on the northwestern side of the city.

The garage appears to serve an apartment or condominium complex.

The driver, who preferred to remain unidentified, told Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa that she accidentally hit the gas when the car when over the speed bump and went through the wall.

The driver told Local 10 that she is okay and didn’t sustain any injuries.

Local 10 News has reached out to officials in Lauderhill for more information.

